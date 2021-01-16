Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DISCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a sector weight rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Discovery has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.15.

Discovery stock opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Discovery by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

