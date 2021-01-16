DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Lifted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $249.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of -211.25 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

