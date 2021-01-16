Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.0093 on Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and $314.63 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00396719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 127,969,979,163 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

