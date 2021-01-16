Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Update

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the December 15th total of 32,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.18% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 9.46%.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces marketing video content.

