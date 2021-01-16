Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Domo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Domo from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.43.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $70.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 3.07. Domo has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $72.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.76 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $9,515,029.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,666,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,873 shares of company stock valued at $17,034,025. 15.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Domo by 1,952.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after buying an additional 929,958 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Domo by 1,341.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,416,000 after buying an additional 374,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domo by 23.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,381,000 after purchasing an additional 320,176 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Domo by 140.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 368,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 215,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 228.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 184,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

