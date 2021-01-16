Donu Trading Down 24.9% Over Last 7 Days (DONU)

Donu (CURRENCY:DONU) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, Donu has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Donu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Donu has a total market cap of $176,173.48 and approximately $75.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Donu alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00105054 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000817 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.38 or 0.00341947 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013506 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012359 BTC.

Donu Coin Profile

DONU is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. Donu’s official website is www.neos.sh.

Donu Coin Trading

Donu can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.