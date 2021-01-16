Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1,642.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $97.76 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $100.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.35.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $300.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.34 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DORM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dorman Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

