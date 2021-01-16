Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after buying an additional 1,949,534 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,699,000 after buying an additional 349,009 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,162,000 after buying an additional 489,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,248,000 after acquiring an additional 189,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.87.

Shares of GILD opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

