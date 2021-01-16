Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB stock opened at $164.00 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

