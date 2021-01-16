Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,615,000 after buying an additional 25,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,943,000 after buying an additional 117,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. Insiders sold a total of 266,434 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,339 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.65. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

