Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Update

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the December 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DOV stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.38. 598,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,438. Dover has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $130.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,495 shares of company stock worth $7,620,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dover by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Dover by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.18.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.