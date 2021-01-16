Duke Energy Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Duke Energy in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $92.11 on Thursday. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.61. The firm has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

