DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DWS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €37.58 ($44.21).

ETR DWS opened at €34.53 ($40.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a current ratio of 14.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.70. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 52-week high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a PE ratio of 12.19.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

