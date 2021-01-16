Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 80.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.8%.

NYSE DX opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $414.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynex Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In related news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $35,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,886 shares in the company, valued at $158,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

