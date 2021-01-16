DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KIGRY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. HSBC raised Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Kion Group alerts:

KIGRY opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Kion Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.05%. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.93%.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.