E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.74 ($12.63).

Get E.ON SE (EOAN.F) alerts:

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) stock opened at €8.81 ($10.36) on Wednesday. E.ON SE has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.57.

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.