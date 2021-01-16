Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Eaton Vance has increased its dividend payment by 30.4% over the last three years.

Eaton Vance stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Eaton Vance has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $72.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $451.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.14 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Vance will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. TheStreet cut Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

In other Eaton Vance news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

