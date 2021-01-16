eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush restated a buy rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.68.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.04.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $654,339. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in eBay by 19.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in eBay by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in eBay by 0.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in eBay by 1.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,415 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

