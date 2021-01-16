EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Trading Up 10.3%

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) shares were up 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $24.39. Approximately 2,013,344 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 961,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.05 million. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 13.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 14.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 18.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 124.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 17,935 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

