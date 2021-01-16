Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Raised to “Buy” at G.Research

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by investment analysts at G.Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

ECL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

Shares of ECL opened at $210.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.62. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,076,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total transaction of $2,197,837.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,962.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 425.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

