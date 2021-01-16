Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Upgraded to Buy by Gabelli

Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.57.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $210.77 on Friday. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of -57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. United Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $548,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after buying an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,499,000 after buying an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

