Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Trading 6.2% Higher

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) shares traded up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.19 and last traded at $128.51. 125,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 109,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.26 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.53.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -47.74 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.80.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 12,500 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uma Sinha sold 5,000 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,552,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,951 shares of company stock worth $5,853,521 over the last three months. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 56.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 251,429 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,869,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,291,000 after acquiring an additional 36,233 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 9,125.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 28,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 51.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.