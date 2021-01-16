Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Eiffage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

EFGSY opened at $19.10 on Thursday. Eiffage has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $24.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

