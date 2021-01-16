El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will report $110.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.00 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $107.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $429.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.74 million to $433.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $447.50 million, with estimates ranging from $435.90 million to $456.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.27 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 204.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 51,564 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 40.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 100.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.36 million, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

