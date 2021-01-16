El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Down 62.9% in December

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,103,400 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the December 15th total of 2,975,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ELPQF remained flat at $$3.59 during trading hours on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, The Digital, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

