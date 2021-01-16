Elastos (ELA) Price Hits $2.87 on Major Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Elastos has a total market cap of $49.47 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $2.87 or 0.00007861 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Elastos has traded up 44.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos (ELA) is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

