Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the December 15th total of 398,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,606.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPWDF remained flat at $$15.54 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59. Electric Power Development has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $22.42.

Electric Power Development Company Profile

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also generates and transmits electricity. The company owns and operates thermal power generation facilities with a total capacity of 8,849 MW; 60 hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 8,571 MW; 21 wind power facilities with a total capacity of 429 MW; and approximately 2,400 kilometers of power transmission lines, and 9 substations and converter stations.

