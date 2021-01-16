Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electricité de France from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Electricité de France from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Electricité de France from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.06. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40.

Electricité de France Company Profile

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

