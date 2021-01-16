Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives $141.82 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of EA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.00. 2,443,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,117. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.30 and a 200-day moving average of $133.10.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $119,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,614 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Burney Co. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 51.2% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,542 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,521,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 452,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $64,908,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 20.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,906 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

