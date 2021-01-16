Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives $141.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,483.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,614 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 210.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.00. 2,443,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.10. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.