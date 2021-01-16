Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST)’s stock price fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 20,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 12,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 19.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Electronic Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 43.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

About Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST)

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

