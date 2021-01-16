Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Shares Down 1.8%

Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.60. 8,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 25,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

Elio Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELIO)

Elio Motors, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

