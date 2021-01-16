Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) fell 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. 220 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19.

Elkem ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELKEF)

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Silicones, Silicon Materials, Foundry Products and Carbon. Its products include silicones, ferrosilicones, foundry alloys, carbon materials, and microsilica products. The company also engages in sale of electric power, as well as supplies heat in the form of steam and hot water.

