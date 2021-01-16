Emerald (NYSE:EEX) & Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Critical Survey

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Emerald has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Emerald and Resources Connection, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald 0 5 0 0 2.00 Resources Connection 0 1 1 0 2.50

Emerald presently has a consensus price target of $4.99, suggesting a potential upside of 10.11%. Resources Connection has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.99%. Given Emerald’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Emerald is more favorable than Resources Connection.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald -402.06% 8.30% 2.74% Resources Connection 3.78% 9.70% 5.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Emerald shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Resources Connection shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emerald and Resources Connection’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald $360.90 million 0.90 -$50.00 million $0.85 5.33 Resources Connection $703.35 million 0.58 $28.28 million $0.98 12.88

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Emerald. Emerald is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resources Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Resources Connection beats Emerald on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in San Juan Capistrano, California.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas. It also provides finance and accounting services comprising financial transformation, lease accounting, revenue recognition, equity administration and accounting, and tax; and technology and digital services that include business technology, data analytics, and robotics process automation. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

