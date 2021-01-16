ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Earns Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENAGAS S A/ADR currently has an average rating of Sell.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $14.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.