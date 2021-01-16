ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENGGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $14.22.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

