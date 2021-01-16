Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 78.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $35.26 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 123.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.19.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

