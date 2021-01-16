Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EHC. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $500,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

