Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 540.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 100.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 34,018 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402,857 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,130,000 after purchasing an additional 346,109 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72, a PEG ratio of 95.32 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.