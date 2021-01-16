Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $1,663,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,653,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $128.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.44. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

