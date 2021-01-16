Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total transaction of $557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,379,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $100,532,556. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $826.16 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $884.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,151.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $682.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.36.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

