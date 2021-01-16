Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,059,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $253.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.07.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,720,691 shares of company stock worth $155,854,474. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

