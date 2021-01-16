Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $347.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.32. The stock has a market cap of $97.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

