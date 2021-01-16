Enduro Metals Co. (CLM.V) (CVE:CLM) Trading Up 6.1%

Enduro Metals Co. (CLM.V) (CVE:CLM)’s stock price rose 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 506,516 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 301,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.11.

About Enduro Metals Co. (CLM.V) (CVE:CLM)

Crystal Lake Mining Corporation engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metal resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship properties include L1 and L5 properties located in Emo, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Sierra Iron Ore Corporation and changed its name to Crystal Lake Mining Corporation in July 2016.

