Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Lifted to Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UUUU has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million.

In other news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $99,247.50. Also, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $68,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $172,591 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 543.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

