ENI’s (E) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ENI from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Societe Generale upgraded ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENI from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ENI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of E opened at $21.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. ENI has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $31.03.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ENI by 1,821.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 194,220 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in ENI by 14.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 553,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after buying an additional 68,112 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

