Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

ENPH stock opened at $190.59 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $222.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.90, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,022,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,853 shares of company stock worth $37,435,421 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

