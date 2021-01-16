Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$1.25 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$0.45. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ESI. Cormark cut Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a buy rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.65 to C$1.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.83.

TSE:ESI opened at C$1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$204.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$156.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,193,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,098,334.64.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

