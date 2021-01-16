Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.81.

OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

