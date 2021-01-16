EnterCoin Price Down 21.6% Over Last Week (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $61,765.24 and $32.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00060313 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.17 or 0.00523344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00044999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,582.16 or 0.04242578 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016235 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

EnterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

